A map of Inch Park created by Elena Gardelli for Inch Community Association

We are lucky in Edinburgh to have so many open spaces to choose from, but I have noticed a number of our children’s play parks have fallen into a sad state of disrepair.

I recently visited Inch park with my daughters and was disappointed with the state of the swing park. Many of the rails were missing or broken and it needed a lick of paint.

I'm sure there will be many play parks across the city that need some TLC. Which is why I think it's time to 'Perk up our Play Parks'!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am asking constituents to get in touch to let me know if a local playpark in their area needs some attention.

I have already spoken to the council on works needed to bring Inch park playpark back to a condition that works for the local community, because I want families across the constituency to be a ble to use these resources.

I am also interested in areas that don't have play parks, but should. In a built up city like Edinburgh, every family should live within 10 minutes of a playpark.

I’m sure you will know of a local playpark that needs a freshen up?

It’s important that these sites are properly taken care of to encourage more and more families to get out there and soak up the sun, or more likely some overcast drizzle.

Daniel Johnson is Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.