Why it's time to 'perk up our play parks'– Daniel Johnson MSP
Summer has finally arrived and with it an easing of outdoor meeting restrictions so we should all try and enjoy our beautiful green spaces.
We are lucky in Edinburgh to have so many open spaces to choose from, but I have noticed a number of our children’s play parks have fallen into a sad state of disrepair.
I recently visited Inch park with my daughters and was disappointed with the state of the swing park. Many of the rails were missing or broken and it needed a lick of paint.
I'm sure there will be many play parks across the city that need some TLC. Which is why I think it's time to 'Perk up our Play Parks'!
I am asking constituents to get in touch to let me know if a local playpark in their area needs some attention.
I have already spoken to the council on works needed to bring Inch park playpark back to a condition that works for the local community, because I want families across the constituency to be a ble to use these resources.
I am also interested in areas that don't have play parks, but should. In a built up city like Edinburgh, every family should live within 10 minutes of a playpark.
I’m sure you will know of a local playpark that needs a freshen up?
It’s important that these sites are properly taken care of to encourage more and more families to get out there and soak up the sun, or more likely some overcast drizzle.
Daniel Johnson is Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern