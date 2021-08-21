There are many difficult makes of the drink, including Left Field Kombucha, which launched the first kombucha tea to be brewed in Scotland

I don't like drinking sugar-free substitutes with aspartame, because of what I've read about it. I know, I know, just don't drink fizzy juice! But when it's warm and sunny, I really do like a cold can of something fizzy.

So when Mr Hayley picked up a can of kombucha in the supermarket recently, I was intrigued.

"But what's kombucha?” I thought. Wikipedia’s description was of a "fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink commonly consumed for its purported health benefits”.

Oh lovely, a fizzy juice with no sugar, at last!

I'm conscious of my youngest watching what I do and I've caught him at my Irn-Bru when my back’s been turned (that was a fun afternoon!) so welcome to the family, kombucha!

I've tried loads of flavours now but my favourite is peach-flavour Remedy Kombucha. The long-aged brewing process apparently allows the kombucha to develop the maximum amount of live cultures and organic acids – win win.

I've been adding it to my fizzy wine during the summer months. I'm not sure it helps a hangover, however. I think I need a few more weeks of research and Prosecco bottles before I publish my findings.

I'd read that the girls who founded Remedy Kombucha did so in their kitchen. If I can make some space and clear out Mr Hayley's home-brew, I might try and make some myself.

Failing that, I'll just stick to the ones the professionals make and at least I don't need to hide this from the kids.

