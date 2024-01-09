Why Scotland can be optimistic - Angus Robertson
With continually developing technologies and vast natural resources, the possibilities for our energy and renewables sector seem limitless. Scotland’s world-leading further education sector attracts students the world over, pumping billions into the economy. Food and drink remain a powerhouse of exports. The data, tech and AI sphere is world-class. Key figures and businesses in the global aerospace industry are based in Scotland.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has outlined the case for economic optimism in Scotland, in spite of enormous difficulties such as the cost-of-living and energy crisis and the damaging pro-Brexit policies of the UK parties.
It is easy to get bogged down in—even demoralised—by debate about the UK economy.
As the First Minister outlined, those of us who support independence must be open to learning from others’ views, even if they will always support the Union. Listening to diverse views is the key to finding the best way forward.
The reverse is also true. The negative impact of Brexit is fact. This is why our position that economic growth can be best secured via our re-joining the European Union – which can only be done via independence. To argue against independence, we must explore with those who oppose it why Scotland should be tied to the UK’s Brexit future, in spite of the pro-Europe consensus in our country.