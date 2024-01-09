​Why Scotland can be optimistic - Angus Robertson

The exponential growth of Scotland’s screen sector is an impressive story but it’s only one example of an industry in our country going from strength to strength.

First Minister Humza Yousaf delivers a speech at the University of Glasgow yesterday on the topic of the Scottish economy. The speech will be the first in a series of events outlining the Scottish Governmentâ€™s ambition for a more productive economy to achieve higher living standards in an independent Scotland. This first speech will focus on independence and industrial policy.

With continually developing technologies and vast natural resources, the possibilities for our energy and renewables sector seem limitless. Scotland’s world-leading further education sector attracts students the world over, pumping billions into the economy. Food and drink remain a powerhouse of exports. The data, tech and AI sphere is world-class. Key figures and businesses in the global aerospace industry are based in Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has outlined the case for economic optimism in Scotland, in spite of enormous difficulties such as the cost-of-living and energy crisis and the damaging pro-Brexit policies of the UK parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is easy to get bogged down in—even demoralised—by debate about the UK economy.

As the First Minister outlined, those of us who support independence must be open to learning from others’ views, even if they will always support the Union. Listening to diverse views is the key to finding the best way forward.