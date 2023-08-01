Why Scotland’s relations with Ireland are so important to the success of both countries - Angus Robertson

Angus Robertson with Ireland's Tánaiste and Foreign Minister Micheál Martin TD

That is why I have been in Ireland as the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture to meet with Ireland’s Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin TD to review progress in implementation of the Ireland Scotland Joint Bilateral Review 2021-25.

The review includes some 41 recommendations across six thematic areas of cooperation, for which the Scottish Government has devolved responsibility, including Government to Government; Business and Economy; Community and Diaspora; Culture; Research and Academic; and Rural, Coastal and Island Communities, which is also a cross-cutting issue.

We reaffirmed our shared ambitions for the Ireland Scotland bilateral relationship in our discussions and a communiqué noting considerable progress over the past year, particularly in the following areas:

Regular ministerial engagement between Scotland and Ireland, including meetings between the Taoiseach and Scottish First Minister, the Tánaiste and Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, and ministerial programmes for respective national day visits.

Continued strong Scottish and Irish engagement through the structures and summits of the British-Irish Council, and events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Extensive engagement to develop bilateral business and economic links led by the Consulate General in Edinburgh and the Scottish Government Office in Dublin, and respective business promotion agencies.

Significant policy engagement between Scottish and Irish officials in a number of areas, including the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees, renewable energy, regional development, initiatives relating to coastal and island communities, and health policy.

A number of productive cultural collaborations, including a series of events at the Museum of Literature Ireland showcasing Scottish and Irish music and writing, and a Team Ireland approach to supporting and promoting Irish acts across the Edinburgh Festivals, which included close cooperation with Culture Ireland.

The Scottish Connections Framework, published in April 2023, was informed by Ireland’s approach to diaspora engagement. Scottish officials attended the Global Irish Civic Forum and policy officials continue to share learning.

A partnership between the Royal Society of Edinburgh and the Royal Irish Academy to deliver joint research projects on matters relating to the Review.

Another area of particular cooperation between Scotland and Ireland is our joint aim to be at the forefront of the journey to Net Zero and in building a climate resilient future.

That is why it was a particular pleasure when I was in Dublin to meet Ireland’s Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan today to discuss future collaboration on offshore wind and hydrogen. Ireland’s best hydrogen export route to the European continent is via Scotland, so we are literally connected in our renewables ambitions in the forthcoming decades.