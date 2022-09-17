Shadow the cat has been offering gifts in a bid to be accepted in Hayley Matthews' house

You don't choose a cat, a cat chooses you. So when one of the neighbour’s cats, called Shadow, started to spend more time with us, I felt honoured.

He's a big, beautiful, shiny, gorgeous black cat, just stunning! And he's chosen us (don't worry his pretend owner knows where he is as I keep in touch).

Mr Hayley isn't so thrilled about Shadow staying for a sleepover or six during the week and has thrown him out many times whilst I'm brushing my teeth before bed (I’d been opening the window so he can jump straight back in).

However, he can now open our bedroom door so if he does stay and decides he wants a cuddle, then we get woken up with a four-cat, one-dog pile-up on our bed during the night. Not to mention the kids wake up too.

So that's why Shadow now gets the heave-ho before we lock up at night. One time, he snuck in but was spotted and Mr Hayley put him out. He sat on our bathroom windowsill all night looking like he was trying to hatch a plan, poor wee soul.

He appears to have decided to find a present for us to show his love, desire and desperation to be accepted into our family – a dead mouse on the doorstep.