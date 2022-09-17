Why Shadow the cat will be replacing Mr Hayley in bed tonight – Hayley Matthews
If you're a cat person, you'll know they choose their owners.
You don't choose a cat, a cat chooses you. So when one of the neighbour’s cats, called Shadow, started to spend more time with us, I felt honoured.
He's a big, beautiful, shiny, gorgeous black cat, just stunning! And he's chosen us (don't worry his pretend owner knows where he is as I keep in touch).
Mr Hayley isn't so thrilled about Shadow staying for a sleepover or six during the week and has thrown him out many times whilst I'm brushing my teeth before bed (I’d been opening the window so he can jump straight back in).
However, he can now open our bedroom door so if he does stay and decides he wants a cuddle, then we get woken up with a four-cat, one-dog pile-up on our bed during the night. Not to mention the kids wake up too.
Most Popular
-
1
Livingston mum who refused to leave Deans South 'ghost village' condemned property wins battle for new home
-
2
Anthony Stokes: Arrest warrant for former Hibs and Celtic player who stalked his ex-girlfriend
-
3
Attempted murder Bo'ness: Police appeal after man in 'life-threatening' condition in West Lothian town
So that's why Shadow now gets the heave-ho before we lock up at night. One time, he snuck in but was spotted and Mr Hayley put him out. He sat on our bathroom windowsill all night looking like he was trying to hatch a plan, poor wee soul.
He appears to have decided to find a present for us to show his love, desire and desperation to be accepted into our family – a dead mouse on the doorstep.
I'm holding Mr Hayley responsible for the passing of this little innocent mouse, so he's going to be sleeping in the garden tonight! But, don't worry, Shadow will keep his side of the bed warm for when he's out the doghouse...