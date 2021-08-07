Why shouldn't I still be breastfeeding my three-year-old son? - Hayley Matthews
It’s World Breastfeeding Week and I thought I'd share a recent experience of my own following presenter Kate Quilton’s social media post on extended breastfeeding. My son is nearly three-years-old and we're still breastfeeding. I didn’t plan to carry on feeding for this long, it's just kind of happened.
I've given stopping little thought because it works for us, it's good for my child's health and I enjoy the bonding, cuddling and general snuggling. I did for a nano-second however, question myself when a friend of a friend recent gawked at me after I said I was still feeding baby O. Her comments will stay private however. I felt ashamed, like I was doing something wrong and slightly embarrassed at her damming judgment, which was made in front of quite a few other people.
The gist of her argument was I was breastfeeding for my own benefit, not my son's. Of course I enjoy feeding my son, feeding from me and drinking my homegrown milk, why wouldn't I? What else should I be doing? Denying him the milk my body has made to substitute it for milk that a mother cow has made for her calf? A calf who is most probably being denied it's mother's milk as part of the cruel dairy industry mechanism. Madness!
I will however, say this all mothers out there, DO NOT LISTEN TO OPINIONS, always do what feels right for you and your baby, be it your milk, a cow’s milk - or both!