Why we need whistleblowing inquiry and office -Bill Cook

Former councillor Bill Cook

As the politician who led on the introduction of Edinburgh Council’s whistleblowing system, I’ve lent my support to their campaign. Let me explain why.

The need for independent whistleblowing systems is unquestionable. Whistleblowers and victims who encounter malpractice, abuse and corruption often feel isolated, unsure, hesitant. It’s only right that secure and safe systems be put in place to support them.

The plight of those who seek to highlight injustice and abuse is well documented. It’s the story of Susie Henderson, an extremely brave and courageous individual who finally achieved justice when one of her childhood abusers was jailed recently.

It’s the story of Holly Hamilton whose own abuse in Edinburgh Council’s Secure Unit was ignored for years. It’s in the story of those who sought to expose the abuse of Senior Social Worker Sean Bell. It’s in the story of John Travers and his family who found themselves victimised for exposing corruption.

The root of the victim’s or whistleblower’s plight is in the power imbalance that exists between themselves and the individuals, institution or public body they find themselves at odds with or exploited by. Arrayed against the lone victim or whistleblower are huge obstacles. A public authority’s lack of openness and transparency accompanied by essentially unlimited resources to defend against whistleblowers only compounds their plight.

Sadly there is growing concern among whistleblowers that public bodies are failing to properly support them and to fully investigate disclosures. That’s certainly the perception here in Edinburgh.

Nationally it’s particularly concerning that it’s been alleged that child safeguarding investigations have been mishandled. This is why we need an independent inquiry.

Serious questions have also arisen about the gaps in the current national child abuse inquiry. To ensure the necessary safeguarding of our children it’s surely simple commonsense to examine if systematic failures in protection exist, whether they be recent or historic. It’s the only way we can be sure of putting in place appropriate safeguarding structures.

To further support anyone who encounters abuse or malpractice a national whistleblower’s office must also be established. Only by doing so can we strengthen accountability and provide proper scrutiny of a public body’s handling of disclosures.

If like me you feel action is needed, I urge you to sign the whistleblowers petition to the Scottish Parliament. Spread the word and write to your local and national politicians. You’ll be helping make Scotland a safer place for all our young and most vulnerable.