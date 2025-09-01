Why we should say no to Rosebank oil field

Rosebank oil field in the North Sea is a huge climate issue (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

When I first moved back to Edinburgh after nearly 30 years in England, I had completely forgotten about the relationship between the city and its haar. When one afternoon my children rushed into the room to tell me our house was surrounded by smoke, I looked out the window and immediately rang 999. Big mistake! If I’d only stuck my nose outdoors first, one sniff of damp air would have identified the sea mist which had swept in from the nearby Firth of Forth. I could have saved myself that oh-so-excruciating phone call.

Ten years on, in these times of global warming, I’ve gained a whole new perspective on the incident. Not that the cringe factor has gone away, more that I recall that sense of panic, running from window to window with my frightened children, the “smoke” drifting around our home, and our neighbours’ homes across the street.

About a fortnight ago, Edinburgh’s iconic Arthur’s Seat became the latest in a series of Scottish greenspaces to go up in flames. This in a year which has already seen the greatest UK area damaged by wildfires since records began in 2012. A patch of the beautiful Braid Hills burned back in May, the third wildfire since 2015, when we moved into a housing estate right alongside. And whilst it’s been heartening to see the gradual regrowth of gorse and grasses, not everything has the capacity to renew. In a recent conversation with an Australian colleague, I was shocked by her declaration that I should prepare a family evacuation plan in case of wildfires. Had circumstances really become that bad? In Scotland – in our beloved land of midges and rain?

Over the coming weeks the UK government must decide whether to approve or reject Rosebank oil field in the North Sea. It’s a huge climate issue. We already have enough oil fields in production to meet our energy needs - but burning it all would take us past “safe” climate limits of 1.5C. We know that the future of safe and reliable energy lies with home-grown renewables. New oil and gas projects like Rosebank won’t lower our energy bills, or make our energy supply more reliable, because prices are tied to an unpredictable global market. Indeed, Rosebank’s oil will be overwhelmingly for export, and its minimal gas reserves have the potential to reduce UK annual gas import dependency by an average of just 1 per cent. And whilst developing the field would earn massive profits for its owners, Equinor and Ithaca, UK taxpayers could shoulder over 80 per cent of the costs – and most of the risk.

Despite how it may seem, it’s not too late to lessen the human impact on global temperatures, to make a decent future for young ones yet to come. Doesn’t an end to new oil and gas developments feel a fine place to make a start? And whilst we remember and acknowledge the past, we must also move forward. And you know, I think we can do it… make our country safer, cleaner, fairer. It’s not going to be easy. We will need all our boldness and ingenuity, plus a real determination to change. But look at our people, look at all that history. Scotland may be small, but this nation has never been timid.

Jan Stacey is an environmental campaigner