Why we’ll be hearing a lot more about Niger - Angus Robertson

Instability in Sub-Saharan Africa should be a cause for concern for all. Following a military coup in Niger fears are growing that the situation could escalate yet further.
By Angus Robertson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Coup spokesman Amadou Abdramane

Regional leaders in western Africa have given the green light to an armed intervention in Niger aimed at restoring the democratically elected government of President Mohammed Bazoum.

Following a meeting of regional Ecowas leaders, the president of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara said that Ecowas had previously restored constitutional order in other nations and would do so again. He said ”Today we have a similar situation in Niger, and I like to say that Ecowas cannot accept this.”

In response, the coup leaders in Niger showed their defiance by announcing a new government and ignored a deadline from Ecowas leaders. However, Niger’s borders have now been sealed by neighbouring countries and sanctions are blocking financial transactions and electricity supplies.

Niger has been a democratic bulwark in the region which has seen six military takeovers in three years, as well as western ally against extremists insurgencies by Boko Haram and ISIS. Russia is a bad actor in the region, having supported military regimes in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso and deployed Wagner mercenaries.

Coup supporters in Niger are whipping up anti-French sentiment and suggesting that the former colonial power is behind the strong Ecowas reaction. With both French and US military bases in the country the stakes are high.

All of which explains why we will be hearing a lot more about Niger over the days and weeks ahead.