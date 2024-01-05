Why we’re still top of the world’s Hogmanay bucket list- Susan Morrison

The Town was fair heaving on Hogmanay. It’s like the world is trying to make up for the years we missed.

When I finished at The Stand Comedy Club and headed for home, I was just about the only person walking away from the city centre, although for my money, the sound of the ships horns and the fireworks down here in Leith are belters.

Well, I suppose we could. We could go full-on curmudgeonly Rev I M Jolly (look it up, youngsters) and do away with the fireworks, the torchlight parade and the concert, not to mention the many other events we have in the city.

We could put the lights off at the airport and pretend we’re no’ in. Shut the station. There’s nothing for you to see here. Away you go to New York. London or Dubai, and take your money with you.

Some may hate the Hogmanay stramash, but we can't really stop it. It's a global phenomenon now.

In fact I was slightly startled to see New Year in Edinburgh highlighted on one of those tourist lists as one of the ‘Top 100 things to do before you die’. That's a lot for a fireworks display to live up to.

As I made my way home before midnight, I heard voices from all over the globe. Thank you to those who worked to make them welcome and safe. It was a brilliant idea to keep those trams running through the night, and the cheery ticket inspectors I saw were just fantastic.

The bus drivers of Edinburgh, as ever, rose to the occasion, not just driving those buses, but dealing with the diversions and the barrage of questions from excitable people heading to the fun. Friends of mine said the stewards at big events were great. The clean-up operation was impressive.

And finally, let's not forget that the NHS never sleeps, and I know they treated more than one wounded reveller.