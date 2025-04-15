​Wildfires underline threat of climate crisis to Scotland

A wild fire burns on the Isle of Bute on April 10 in Colintraive on the Isle of Bute (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scotland is on fire. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen terrifying blazes sweep through our hills, forests and grasslands – from Glen Rosa on Arran to Inverpolly in the Highlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are not isolated incidents. They are part of an escalating pattern of extreme weather that has become all too familiar. The science is clear: climate change is intensifying the risk and severity of wildfires in Scotland. These fires are not just destroying landscapes; they are endangering lives, wildlife and livelihoods. Firefighters have worked around the clock under dangerous conditions to protect people.

Their bravery deserves our gratitude – but gratitude alone is not enough. We must match their courage with political will. Scotland’s rising temperatures have created the ideal conditions for wildfires to take hold and spread, transforming our natural environment into a tinderbox. For rural communities, farmers and those living in vulnerable areas, the consequences are devastating. Homes and businesses are being lost, wildlife habitats are being destroyed and the long-term damage to our ecosystems is incalculable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is just the beginning. If we continue on our current path, we will see more fires, more floods and more extreme weather events. We are not immune or safe from these increasing events here in Edinburgh. The loss of birds, insects and other animals from spaces such as Holyrood Park and the Pentland Hills is clear to see, and large parts of our city are at risk of flooding. Yet despite the need for urgency, we still hear voices in politics downplaying the crisis. Some, like the Tories and Reform UK, are openly undermining the goal of net zero.

That is not just irresponsible – it is dangerous. Climate action is not optional. It is essential to our survival. The Scottish Greens have long been clear about what needs to change. Our biggest emissions come from transport and buildings. We need to build neighbourhoods that support walking, cycling and affordable and accessible public transport. We need to stop investing in fossil fuels and start prioritising renewables. The climate crisis is the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced – but it is also one we have the tools to solve. These fires are a warning. We must take notice. Let’s act boldly, collectively and urgently. Before it’s too late.

​Lorna Slater is Scottish Green Party co-leader