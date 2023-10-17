Willkommen to Euro 2024 - Angus Robertson
Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024 with two games to spare, after a top two finish was guaranteed in Group A with Spain's 1-0 win over Norway. Although Scotland trails Spain on goal difference, Norway cannot catch either side.
Scotland's men’s team have now reached back-to-back European Championships under Steve Clarke, and have come through a qualifying group to reach a major finals for the first time since 1997. He is the first Scotland manager to secure participation in successive European Championships.
This follows a 23-year Scottish absence from major tournaments before reaching the delayed Euro 2020 two years ago by winning a play-off they secured via the Nations League.
The chances still remain that Scotland could win their group and become a top seed in the draw. With two matches left, away to Georgia and at home to Norway next month, Scotland could overtake Spain.
Already sports writers in Germany are welcoming the participation of Scotland and Scottish fans. Florian Reis of the DPA German Press Association is recommending that fans should get to a Scotland game with the atmosphere certainly a championship ‘highlight'!