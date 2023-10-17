Willkommen to Euro 2024 - Angus Robertson

Schottland hat such für die Euro 2024 qualifiziert. Wir kommen nach Deutschland! The Scottish football team and its long-suffering fans are now planning their trip to Germany for next year’s European Championships.

Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024 with two games to spare, after a top two finish was guaranteed in Group A with Spain's 1-0 win over Norway. Although Scotland trails Spain on goal difference, Norway cannot catch either side.

Scotland's men’s team have now reached back-to-back European Championships under Steve Clarke, and have come through a qualifying group to reach a major finals for the first time since 1997. He is the first Scotland manager to secure participation in successive European Championships.

This follows a 23-year Scottish absence from major tournaments before reaching the delayed Euro 2020 two years ago by winning a play-off they secured via the Nations League.

The chances still remain that Scotland could win their group and become a top seed in the draw. With two matches left, away to Georgia and at home to Norway next month, Scotland could overtake Spain.