Window cleaner Eck helped me to see the light - Fiona Duff

Gdansk in Poland is well worth a visit

However, if I am inside that smile doesn’t last too long because it’s hard to see that yellow thing in the sky because our windows were so dirty.

However, emergency phone call to Eck the window cleaner and this morning they are gleaming. And yes, it has cheered me up as he is such a laugh, telling me that he is always so busy that he hasn’t had a holiday in 20 years. Mind you, I am not sure if Eck would travel very well; he’d probably feel a bit lost without a ladder in one hand and a chamois in the other.

I know some people like trades people to come in, do their work and then naff off. On the other hand there are people like me who enjoy having a chat with them. You learn an awful lot by talking to people. I have a painter who has a degree in political science from Gdansk University.

Not only is he very intelligent with good insight into political situations around Europe, but he’s a bit of a gourmand and always has good tips for the latest restaurants in Edinburgh. When I once visited Gdansk he happened to be there insisted that he picked us up from the airport (he said not to trust the taxi drivers) but showed us around the city with his friend who just happened to be a tour guide.

Now if I had never exchanged a word with him that would not have happened. And he has helped out with other things around my home. I find it rather handy to know someone who is good with a screwdriver, or just strong enough to life a sofa.