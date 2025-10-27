Winter comes every year, but is the council ready? - Jeremy Balfour

Jeremy Balfour is an independent MSP for Lothian Region

As the nights draw in and the temperatures drop, Edinburgh City Council faces its annual test of readiness for winter.

Every year, the city grapples with familiar challenges - icy pavements, transport disruption, vulnerable residents in cold homes and strain on essential services. But preparation cannot be a matter of routine box-ticking. The approach to winter 2025 must be strategic, equitable and practical

First, transport resilience must be a top priority. Edinburgh’s hilly terrain and narrow streets make snow and ice a logistical nightmare, especially for buses and emergency vehicles.

Gritting routes need constant review, with particular attention to routes serving hospitals, schools and care homes. But the council should also invest in better communication — using real-time updates on social media, apps, and local radio to inform residents of road conditions and public transport changes. The technology exists; it’s the consistency of use that often fails.

Keeping roads open and people warm is crucial

Second, the cost-of-living crisis has deepened the impact of cold weather on thousands of households. The council’s focus must go beyond keeping roads open, it must keep people warm.

Working with local charities, housing associations and community groups, there should be a proactive campaign to identify those at risk of fuel poverty, ensuring they receive energy advice, financial support and home insulation where possible.

Warm and Welcoming spaces, now established in many parts of the city, need secure funding to operate longer hours and through the harshest months.

Third, health and social care services must be reinforced early. Winter pressures are not confined to A&E departments, they ripple through community nursing, social care and GP services.

Coordination between the council and NHS Lothian is essential to prevent bottlenecks — for example, by ensuring timely hospital discharge supported by home care packages. This not only frees hospital beds but preserves dignity for those most affected.

Finally, the council should recognise that preparation is also about trust. Residents need to feel confident that their local government is not just reacting to problems but anticipating them. Transparency in planning, clear lines of communication, and visible leadership, including councillors and senior officials being out in communities, can make all the difference.

Winter comes every year. The question is whether the City of Edinburgh Council meets it with resilience and compassion or with excuses and hindsight. The time to prepare is now, before the frost sets in.