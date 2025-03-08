Women still minding the gap on fair pay

The gender pay gap remains a pressing issue in the UK

As we mark another International Women’s Day, the stark reality of the gender pay gap remains a pressing issue, underlying the UK’s stalled progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a decade of reduction, equity is 45 years away, with the UK lying 18th in PwC’s index. This slow pace, despite some gains, is unacceptable. Systemic barriers demand urgent solutions. While policy changes are vital for long-term impact, empowering women with negotiation skills offers an immediate strategy. Equipping women to advocate for their worth is crucial to accelerating pay equality and achieving true workplace fairness.

Why Does the Gender Pay Gap Persist?

The gender pay gap is not just about unequal pay for equal work – it is deeply rooted in systemic issues. Occupational segregation plays a significant role, with women being over-represented in lower-paid sectors and under-represented in leadership roles. Care responsibilities also disproportionately fall on women, often leading to career interruptions that affect long-term earning potential. Furthermore, unconscious bias can also be factor in influencing hiring, promotion, and salary decisions, reinforcing wage disparities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another key factor is the “ask gap”. When it comes to making career-changing decisions in the workplace, there is often a hesitation from females compared to their male counterparts, particularly when striving for high-level positions or asking for a higher salary. I recently carried out a survey, which found that 84 per cent of women surveyed from Scotland aged between 45 and 54 and 83 per cent of women aged 55 to 64 have not negotiated their salary in the last five years. Interestingly it also demonstrated that 73 per cent felt that they would be more equipped to ask for a pay rise if they had the necessary tools to negotiate for themselves.

The Power of Negotiation

Negotiation is not just about securing a higher salary – it’s about advocating for yourself with confidence and clarity. Women who negotiate effectively can break free from pay stagnation, set themselves on a leadership path, and challenge ingrained biases. It’s a simple ethos; negotiation is trading, it’s not one-sided, and being prepared gives confidence and demonstrates strength. Communication is also key; listening, considering, and adapting – whilst being clear on limits and exit points.

While negotiation skills can play a key part, closing the gap will also take effort and measures from governments, employers and unions to break down the systemic barriers women face. Change won’t happen overnight, but by combining systemic change with individual empowerment, we can accelerate progress and create a more equal future.

Florence Rolland is an international negotiation consultant and Managing Director of Negotiate Ltd