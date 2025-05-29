Women suffering shameful and painful delays for NHS treatment - Sue Webber

It takes on average eight years and 10 months to get an endometriosis diagnosis in Scotland.

Maybe it’s because we’ve had 18 years of it, but when SNP minsters make earnest pledges to address their latest failures, it’s almost guaranteed to be worse a year later.

This week it was NHS waiting times yet again, and behind the depressing statistics are thousands of people living in pain and misery, often with curable conditions if only they could get treatment quickly.

Two-year waits are now commonplace, the number queueing that long for an outpatient appointment tripling in two years to over 5000 and a shameful 38,700 patients wait over a year. The SNP promise was a maximum of 12 weeks.

One of the worst is gynaecology, with over 4000 women waiting over a year with agonising conditions which make normal life impossible. Maybe not life-threatening, but a daily torture which I bet would be taken more seriously if men were enduring similar agony.

Only this week I was contacted by a constituent who had an operation to treat her debilitating endometriosis 18 months after an MRI, in which time her condition had deteriorated. The scan results were so out of date the treatment was largely a failure.

Her story is heartbreaking because not only is she still suffering excruciating pain, but she has now been told her only option is a hysterectomy, which obviously means she will be unable to have children. Cruelly, she has been told she is not eligible for egg freezing under the NHS and she can’t afford to go private.

“I went through a procedure that was doomed to fail due to the long delays and lack of current information on the progression of the endometriosis,” she wrote. “But if I was able to pay for private healthcare, the same surgeon would have carried out the operation nearly two years ago with a much better outcome.”

No wonder she is angry. The data shows she is far from alone and it’s a scandal that thousands of women are left to suffer like that. This week the BBC highlighted the case of a 41-year-old woman who has waited 100 weeks for an "urgent" operation to remove an ovarian cyst which is so painful she needs her children to help her on with her socks and shoes.

But the knowledge and the technology are available to make a huge difference and last week I visited a leading gynaecology specialist, Dr Inna Sokolova from NHS Ayrshire and Arran, who I first met at a Parliamentary roundtable on the use of robotic surgery

Rather than spending days recovering in hospital, Dr Sokolova’s patients are leaving hospital within three hours, so they can treat as many as four women a day ─ no overnight hospital stays and not needing any beds ─ and they have a full recovery in weeks, not months.

It’s great news if you need a non-cancer gynaecological operation in Ayrshire, but tough if you don’t, and it is a scandal that 95 per cent of prostate operations are now done robotically in Scotland but just five per cent of gynaecology procedures. It’s sexism in action.

But I’m not going to wait for SNP ministers to do something, and as I worked closely with surgeons in my professional life before politics, I’m drafting a women’s health plan which I hope will address these disgraceful delays. Someone has to.