Women were penned behind barriers while protestors were allowed to surround them on three sides - Susan Dalgety

The Let Women Speak rally at The Mound. (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Some people – including one of Edinburgh’s Green councillors – decided the event was a protest against people who identify as trans, and so came along to make a very noisy point. Quite why masked young men, wearing bad dungarees and with unkempt hair, thought a group of mild-mannered, largely middle-aged women were a threat to them only they know, but they made their feelings all too clear.

At one point their protest was so loud it reached 105 decibels – which can damage hearing. I won’t comment on how the event was policed, as I have made a complaint elsewhere. Suffice to say Police Scotland messed it up. The women were penned behind barriers with only one way in and out, while the protestors were allowed to surround them on three sides, screaming abuse at the top of their voices throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the morning of the event, Councillor Alys Mumford, who represents Portobello and Craigmillar, took to social media to urge people to join the protestors and experience “trans joy”. But she was strangely silent the next day when it was revealed that trans activists had spray-painted the steps at the Mound, and also defaced several lampposts. A special council squad had to be deployed to clean up the area.