Women won’t stop campaigning to protect single-sex spaces

Women have been campaigning for years to protect single-sex spaces, and they will not give up until every female toilet in schools and every hospital changing room for women is open only to women, says Susan Dalgety

Well done Edinburgh City Council. It is the first local authority in the country to implement the recent ruling by the Supreme Court on the legal definition of “sex”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to a request for information from city MSP Ash Regan, the council has confirmed that it has given clear guidance to schools that they must provide single sex toilets and changing facilities for all pupils.

The council’s response also highlights that there are currently four primary schools, one secondary and additional support needs schools where children are denied single sex toilets. And it appears to criticise the Scottish Government which has still to provide national guidance on single sex spaces across the public sector, from schools to the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government says it must wait for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) statutory guidance to be ratified, but that is simply not true, as the commission’s chairperson said recently. Kishwer Falkner told the government it does not have to wait. It should update their policies in light of the Supreme Court judgement now. This is no obscure legal argument. Every day the Scottish Government puts off making the changes, and issuing new guidance, is another day when women and girls are denied their right to single sex spaces.

Grassroots campaign group For Women Scotland, which took the case to the Supreme Court, has organised a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, September 4. The organisers hope their Women Can’t Wait rally will make MSPs sit up and take notice, and that the First Minister will act. The group points out that government has all power and resources it needs to ensure that the law is complied with across the public sector, but for some reason, known only to them, they continue to drag their heels.

If John Swinney thinks this issue will go away, he is very much mistaken. Women have been campaigning for years to protect single-sex spaces, and they will not give up until every female toilet in schools and every hospital changing room for women is open only to women, not men who identity as women. And they will not stop until the flawed trans guidance for schools is withdrawn and no man is housed in a women’s prison.