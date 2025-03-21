Women’s Aid deserves our funding support - Iain Whyte

Sandie Peggie, a nurse at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, is taking Fife Hospital Board to tribunal regarding Dr Beth Upton, a trans doctor, being permitted to use a female changing room while transitioning

Yesterday’s council meeting, rather than letting us get on with fixing the council’s many failings, was filled with motions better addressed by Edinburgh’s five highly paid MPs.

However, the most egregious motion came from a male, Green Party councillor who attacked a vital service the council funds.

His plea - these almost all come from men - was that Edinburgh Women’s Aid should be defunded unless it allows trans women (that’s biological men) into services solely created to protect and assist women who have suffered domestic abuse (mostly perpetrated by men).

This approach seems a reaction to brave women like Sandie Peggie taking on NHS Fife over their need and legal right to single sex spaces.

For the Greens and their allies, any challenge to their tenets of faith must be silenced and quashed, even when it is clear it acts against the views of the public and damages women’s hard-won rights.

The misogyny was also clear as there was no mention of defunding men’s refuges that aren’t trans inclusive.

It completely ignored the expertise that Women’s Aid has developed and already uses to assist abused trans women appropriately through single person help.

As Women’s Aid told the council, they must be allowed to use their expertise to decide how best to assist clients in a service with a top rating of six from the Care Inspectorate.

I feel odd as a middle aged, white, straight man having to write this, as any credit or limelight should go to the courageous women who fought to establish women only services and their successors who protect them.

I am grateful to my female colleagues Joanna Mowat and Marie-Clair Munro for leading for the Conservative Group in opposing the motion.

It is no badge of honour that on social media numerous women’s rights groups considered the Conservative amendment the best on offer. What we were espousing is common sense.

The shame is that so many other parties take a different approach. Why can’t they all see the need to protect single sex spaces and services – especially for abused women at their most vulnerable point? I’m grateful to the experienced women in the Labour Party who came very close to our position.

It is time to bin this pernicious gender ideology from public life along with its close cousin critical race theory. Both being no more than divisive attempts to promote socialist revolution pitting minorities against each other.

But, writing before the meeting was over, I really hope when you read this that the council has maintained its financial support for Edinburgh Women’s Aid, even if our particular amendment didn’t win the day.

Conservative group leader, City of Edinburgh Council