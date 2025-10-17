Words speak louder than action for  council dreamers - Iain Whyte

House building is being slowed by well-meaning but expensive interventions in the market

Yesterday the Evening News reported the Labour council leader as having “slammed” levels of poverty in Edinburgh as an “absolute disgrace.”

Yet her figure of 20 per cent of Edinburgh people living in poverty hasn’t changed since the council’s Poverty Commission first reported in 2020.

Perhaps this best reflects our measure of poverty, which is based on relative income. As incomes have risen across the board, you don’t easily shift the dial as relativities remain. Yet Labour championed the Commission’s challenge that the council get the figure down to less than 10 per cent by 2030 with no one living in persistent poverty. I’d say that leaves a lot of work to do – and quickly.

The Evening News describes the latest work on prevention as involving “building” five new neighbourhood partnership centres “in parts of the city facing hardship”.

I suspect the council’s communications have come unstuck again, as this is not about new buildings but changing the way services are delivered.

It is also unlikely to be “preventative” as the council claims. At best it will be “early intervention” as we try to get public agencies and the voluntary sector to work better together – something I’ve been hearing about as a priority for over 20 years without much evidence of action.

Officers’ descriptions say little about how they will make it work, how they will measure things and what they see as successful outcomes. Without a clear vision of success, you can’t deliver.

The folly of the council remains the establishment’s focus on big national and global issues they can’t control. The main levers for change on poverty lie with central governments at Holyrood and Westminster. Two of the three targets in the “Business Plan” are ending poverty and Net Zero – both by 2030. Neither is in the gift of the council, and both are unachievable on their own measures.

The two levers we do have that can directly solve poverty are educational attainment and building more housing. Yet evidence of best practice from England in raising attainment for the poorest is ignored as it doesn’t fit the SNP’s failing Curriculum for Excellence.

Meanwhile, house building is being slowed by well-meaning but expensive interventions in the market that mean fewer homes built across all tenures.

For the left-wing hand wringers – the vast bulk of Edinburgh councillors – it remains better to rail about “injustice” than to fix the problems we can solve.