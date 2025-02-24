Working for what matters most to you in Midlothian

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (Picture: Ian Forsyth/PA Wire)

Since my last update to you, my team and I have been hard at work running our always-on advice service. We’ve handled nearly 2500 cases since the election where folk have been in touch asking for support, including 384 cases in January alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, we helped people on issues ranging from supporting access to specialist debt support to raising concerns over the need for improved gritting in Penicuik and Roslin.

We’ve also been listening to the stories of some of the 120,000 people on an NHS Lothian waiting list, learning about the best ways I can help to deliver real change for those who are struggling to access the healthcare and mental health services they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s my job to fight for what matters to you most, so I’m writing to NHS Lothian to raise the issues we’re facing here in Midlothian. I will also write to the Scottish Government to call for increased funding for our public services, following the record financial settlement it received in the UK budget – an additional £1.5 billion last year and £3.4 billion this year. Please drop me an email at [email protected] if there’s something you’d like me to raise in these letters or if you’d like to be kept up to date with this work.

In Parliament, our Labour Government has been continuing the hard work of change, focused on creating an economy which works for working people. We’re already seeing some indication that things are starting to turn around, with the IMF recently upgrading the UK’s growth forecasts, crediting the decisions made in the Chancellor’s autumn budget.

I’m working hard to make sure the benefits of growth are felt by folk here in Midlothian, including by discussing local growth opportunities with the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce and meeting new businesses to see how I can support them to get set up in the constituency.

I’m also resolutely focused on making sure that families see real benefits in their finances – you can hear more about this commitment in my recent appearance on BBC Debate Night. Key to this is our work ushering in the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation. This will scrap zero hours contracts, end fire and rehire and introduce a real living wage which will see more than one in twenty workers in Midlothian receiving a pay rise this April, with full-time workers seeing an uplift of around £1400 a year.

There’s a lot being done, and a lot more to do this coming year. I appreciate your patience, support and trust as I work to deliver change for Midlothian.

Kirsty McNeill, Labour MP for Midlothian​