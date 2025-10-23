Working to keep us safe on Bonfire Night - Ian Murray

Edinburgh fireworks at dusk from Calton Hill

Ask most people what comes to mind on Bonfire Night and they might mention the glow of the sparklers, the boom of the fireworks ringing in one’s ears or the acrid smell of the smoke left in their wake.

They probably won’t say riot police on the streets, older residents in terror in their homes, animals in fear or bus services suspended for the safety of the drivers.

But for too long, this has been the reality of the period around Hallowe’en and Bonfire Night in many parts of Edinburgh. Last year, Moredun and Gracemount were among the areas worst affected by this appalling disorder. It was unacceptable and cannot be repeated.

And we must not forget the impact on animals. Many will remember the tragic death of Roxie the red panda at the Edinburgh Zoo last year due to distress linked to firework noise.

Since last year's disorder, I’ve convened multiple community meetings with local residents’ groups, the police and the council to discuss a way forward on the issue. It’s so important that local voices are fed into the decision-making process on these matters.

One concern is the availability of fireworks in local shops. So, building on the amazing work Scott Arthur has done on this issue in the southwest of the city, I wrote to all the major supermarkets in the south of Edinburgh asking them to refrain from selling fireworks in the run-up to Bonfire Night.

I heard back from them all confirming that they would not sell them. This is a huge and very welcome step which will reduce local availability and make Bonfire Night safer for everyone.

Moreover, Edinburgh’s Labour Council recently approved firework control zones for a number of neighbourhoods across the city, which will be in force from 31 October to 9 November. Within these zones, the use of fireworks is prohibited. Gracemount and Moredun are included on the list. Police Scotland may also issue dispersal zones if they perceive there is a risk of disturbance.

I’m pleased to see that other steps are also being taken. The police are engaging young people in schools, while the council are checking local fly-tipping spots and clearing away materials which could be used for illegal bonfires.

But at the national level, we need to do more. For years, I’ve been pressing the Scottish Government to give the police the resources they need to uphold order in our communities. Sadly these calls seem to have landed on deaf ears.

There is also an enormous issue around the provision of youth centres and clubs in our communities. Thanks to years of cuts to local council budgets by the SNP, our youth services have been completely hollowed out.

Despite this, there are still some amazing youth centres doing fantastic work locally. A case in point is Goodtrees in Moredun, which does incredible work providing activities for local kids.

It’s a sad day when we have to take such drastic steps as control zones and stopping sales of fireworks. But by taking action to reduce the risk of disorder, we can ensure Bonfire Night is safer and more enjoyable for everyone.