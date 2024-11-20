Working together to tackle root causes of disorder

Superintendent Murray Tait

It’s been a few weeks since the local and national policing operations to tackle disorder in Edinburgh over Bonfire Night took place, and while lots has been said from an investigative perspective in the wake of the incidents we saw arising, it’s also prudent to mention the ongoing partnership work we’re undertaking as of now to address some of the problems that were experienced.

One of the main issues was the number of buses that were targeted, resulting in a termination of service for some routes. This was done on the grounds of safety, to protect bus drivers and prevent damage to buses, which could equate to several thousands of pounds. Nevertheless, we know that this would have had a significant impact on many who utilise public transport as their main method of travel around the city and for bus drivers and passengers to be so adversely affected by the reckless actions of a minority of people is entirely unacceptable.

We’ve been working closely with Lothian Buses and First following the incidents on November 5 to identify what collaborative work we can undertake over future Bonfire Nights to mitigate against the offences we saw aimed at their vehicles and to provide assurances that attacks on buses will not be tolerated and will be robustly investigated.

A number of arrests have already been made as part of the ongoing criminal inquiries into the disorder and this should hopefully provide some level of reassurance that these matters are being treated with the utmost seriousness. However, we know that the root causes of the disorder likely stem from far more complex social issues and cannot be dealt with by the police in isolation.

Prior to Bonfire Night 2024, we enhanced our engagement and partnership working with agencies such as Edinburgh City Council Health and Social Care and some third sector organisations. This paid dividends in helping us make inroads into communities, maintaining positive engagement and as a result, lots of useful intelligence was gathered, which helped us respond to, or even deter, crimes occurring between October 31 and November 5. We aim to build upon this engagement proactivity in the coming year with a view to further reducing crimes involving fireworks.

I would like to advise the residents of Edinburgh, who witnessed disorder on either Hallowe’en, Bonfire Night, or the intervening days, that they can still submit any video or photographic evidence they have via our Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S16-PO1.

With the darker nights now upon us, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind you about the importance of vehicle and home security. Our Crime Prevention Team review every break-in, in Edinburgh daily and look at opportunities to prevent crime. We also proactively seek to provide crime prevention advice to residents and businesses.

We work closely with Neighbourhood Watch Scotland to prevent crime. They provide schemes that allow residents to share information. They also have a Neighbourhood Alert scheme, which allows you to sign up for alerts relating to the area where you live.

Whether it is through Neighbourhood Watch or speaking to your neighbours and reporting suspicious activity, you can make a difference and help up us to prevent crime in your area. You can find more information on home security on our website scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/ and Neighbourhood Watch here: neighbourhoodwatchscotland.co.uk.

Superintendent Murray Tait, Edinburgh Division Partnerships