World-changing potential in Scotland - Angus Robertson

Scotland as a nation punches well above its weight when it comes to tackling the climate crisis. COP28 begins this week in the United Arab Emirates and Scotland is ready once more to play a central part, having hosted the summit in Glasgow two years ago.

Professor Jim Skea

Our nation has some of the world’s most ambitious net-zero targets. We are the chair of the Under2 Coalition, the largest global network of states, regions, provinces, and other subnational governments committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. Our energy, renewables, food security and climate tech industries are making impacts on the global stage.

Individual Scots are making a huge impact, too. The Chair of the Scottish Government Just Transition Commission, Professor Jim Skea, was elected Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the authoritative UN body on climate change science this year. Many Scottish businesses are also set to make a huge impact at COP28. Over 20 organisations are part of the Scotland delegation to Dubai, showcasing our offering as a nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Edinburgh specifically, vertical farming and food security company, Intelligent Growth Solutions; wave technology firm, Mocean Energy; food sustainability company, Roslin Technologies; space technology firm, Astro Agency; tidal energy company, Nova Innovation; emissions data tracking business, Siccar; plant culture cell tech company, Green Bioactives; thermal storage company, Sunamp; and more will be there to show the incredible work they do.