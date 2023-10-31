World-class Scotland gets AI - Angus Robertson

​Discussions about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its use in all areas of society are everywhere.

So urgent is the task to address AI and its related issues, that G7 nations are bringing forward a ‘Code of Conduct’ to establish norms about its use. This is an important work that all nations should be prioritising.

In Scotland, we have been seized of this issue for several years, with the launch of the AI Strategy for Scotland in early 2021. In it, the Scottish Government outlined how AI should be used not purely for economic growth, but for the betterment of wider society. At the launch event for the AI Strategy, global AI expert Professor Stefaan G. Verhulst noted that “most AI Strategies are motivated by the urgency to stay on top. Scotland's strategy is as much informed by the need to help humanity itself, and that is to be applauded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, The Data Lab in Edinburgh Central, a publicly funded organisation to help the data and AI community grow in Scotland; and the AI Alliance, a body set up with experts to guide government and industry on its use of AI, has ensured Scotland is ahead of the curve.

As Scottish Innovation Minister, Richard Lochhead, said, ‘We are, first and foremost, a land of invention, a pioneer in technology and an ideal place to invest and grow an AI business.