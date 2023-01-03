The World Cycling Championships will be held in Scotland in August 2023 (Picture: Francois lo Presti/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Cycling Championships take place from 3 to 13 August. The International Cycling Union (UCI) recognised Scotland’s strong track record of delivering world-class and innovative events and even offered an exclusive period ahead of all countries of the world to consider hosting the 2023 championships.

Indeed, Scotland’s success in the sport, the infrastructure and our national hosting abilities make us an ideal venue for the largest global cycling event in history. The meet will bring together 13 existing UCI World Championship cycling disciplines into one mega event and is funded by the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport and British Cycling.

It will join Scotland’s other summer festivals and events that showcase the best of our nation, bring economic benefit, and strengthen our ties with the wider world. This is not a sporting event just for the world elite and not just for one summer. The Scottish Government’s vision is that it will be a catalyst for behavioural change for years to come, encouraging positive health outcomes through the promotion of cycling as a means of transport and source of exercise.

This follows the 2020 creation of the Cycling Facilities Fund which earmarked £8 million of funding from Sportscotland and the Scottish Government to support cycling access and activities in the general population. At present, almost half of the £8m fund – which is open to clubs, education establishments, local authorities or leisure trusts, charitable organisations, community sport hubs and community organisations – has now been invested in 29 cycling projects across Scotland.

Local authorities are also playing a huge role in promoting cycling through changes to road layout and infrastructure development. Last year’s data showed an increase in cycling by 45 per cent. In Edinburgh, cycling is becoming more popular. Indeed, annually, 16,000 return cycling trips are made where cars could have been used, saving 435 miles of traffic on the road. This is paired with a greater number of cycle paths and lanes being created.

Furthermore, the promotion of cycling will help Scotland’s recovery from Covid. Physical activity and sport can be central to physical and mental recovery, and commercial opportunities will arise for the events sector.

You can also get involved in the championships. The Cycling World Championships is looking for 4000 volunteers to support all aspects of the event. Having shown fantastic volunteering spirit at Glasgow 2018 European Championships and the COP26 summit, I know many across Scotland will be excited to be part of the World Championships in whatever way they can. Details of how to volunteer at the events, which will spread beyond Glasgow, will be made available in due course.

As Cabinet Secretary for Culture, I am greatly looking forward to further supporting and attending what I have no doubt will be a fantastic and exciting event. Tickets will go on public sale in good time, but for those life-long cycling fanatics – and indeed those newly interested – you may wish to register for priority access at cyclingworldchamps.com.

Having had sneak peeks at the plans for the World Cycling Championships, I have been greatly inspired to do more. Getting out on my bike more will certainly be among my new year’s resolutions; I hope you will join me!

