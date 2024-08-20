World Humanitarian Day gives us all cause to be very grateful - Angus Robertson

2023 was the worst year on record for deaths of humanitarian aid workers when 280 lost their lives

The annual World Humanitarian Day gives us pause to think about those who are on the ground attempting to provide relief and assistance to innocent people caught up in conflicts across the world.

Humanitarian work spans several areas; whether it be providing medical aid; communications and logistics; food and water; infrastructure, and beyond. Naturally, given the circumstances in which these basic structures and supplies are needed, exposure to danger is acute.

Indeed, formal recognition of the work of humanitarian workers came after the events of the 19th of August 2003. A devastating bomb attack targeted the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, resulting in the tragic loss of 22 humanitarian aid workers, including the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

Marking this tragic event and the sacrifices made by those who dedicate their lives to helping others, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to establish the 19th of August as World Humanitarian Day (WHD).

Each year, WHD focuses on a specific theme, uniting partners from across the humanitarian community to advocate for the survival, well-being, and dignity of people affected by crises, and to call for the safety and security of those who provide aid in the most challenging circumstances.

This year’s campaign, #ActForHumanity, is particularly poignant. 2023 was the worst year on record for deaths of humanitarian aid workers. 280 lost their lives. Not only this, 595 aid workers were victims of other attacks, 224 were wounded, and 91 have been kidnapped. At this rate, 2024 is set to be even more deadly.

In the face of universally acknowledged international laws designed to govern armed conflict and mitigate its effects, we are witnessing a continued disregard for these regulations, with violations occurring unchecked and unchallenged.

As the numbers show, the tragic consequence is that civilians, including aid workers, bear the brunt of this lawlessness, while those responsible remain beyond the reach of justice. This dereliction of duty by those in power is intolerable and must not persist. The assaults on humanitarian workers and resources must end. The attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure must cease immediately.

Indeed, celebrating humanitarian workers alone is not sufficient means to support them or improve their prospects.

In a letter to all United Nations member states, the 2024 World Humanitarian Day campaign, #ActForHumanity, issues 3 demands:

1: Protect all aid workers, including local and national actors. 2: End attacks on civilians and take active steps to protect them. 3: Hold perpetrators to account; those who commit violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) cannot go unpunished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is incumbent on governments at all levels that pursue relentlessly all means by which these aims can be pursued. Scotland is playing its part, whether that be providing money via international humanitarian organisations such as The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), or engaging with national and multinational governments and other actors.

While there is much to do to end the violence and killing of humanitarian aid workers, it remains inspiring that, regardless of atrocities committed by across the world, there are huge numbers of people willing to run towards the danger to try and assist those in need. They are the best of humanity.