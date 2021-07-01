Yes sir, I can boogie to Netflix on TV - Fiona Duff

Scotland fans react after the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London on June 18, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, what I didn’t realise when I booked my tickets was that there was a football match on the same time.

Well, as you can imagine, the airport was a bit livelier than it had been for several months. I imagine that the bars had their best takings for years.

I, of course, merely had a cappuccino while being serenaded by men in kilts singing any song that had a Scottish connection.

There were renditions of 500 Miles, You Take The High Road, Ali’s Army and the new Scottish anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie. And frankly their voices weren’t too bad at all, so it wasn’t too much of an ordeal.

Wherever I went in London I heard the same songs and occasionally bagpipes being played. These boys certainly know how to party and that’s exactly what it was like.

It actually felt quite joyful and they were in the best of spirits, having downed quite a few of the same from what I could see.

And isn’t it great that we see a draw against England as a victory. Blimey, the supporters were in a mood close to ecstasy on the Friday night. I was sipping wine with a couple of friends so couldn’t give a comment on how the match was played.

Anyway, I was hoping that having been booted out of the Euros a couple of days later that I would be able to reclaim the television for my own purposes.

Apparently, that isn’t the case, as football is football and the other half has to watch each match carefully. Not to mention Wimbledon, which is odd, as I have no living memory of him ever having picked up a racket in his puff.

The sports don’t stop in south London either, as in no time at all it’ll be the Olympics from Japan.