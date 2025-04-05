You’d be a mug to miss Record Store Day - Kevin Buckle

This is the last column before Record Store Day and from a record shop’s viewpoint the mayhem has just started, with large deliveries of boxes all needing checked and processed in time for the big day and then stored away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were already running out of space so that last bit is actually quite important. We have very strong Avalanche jute bags that we use when people make large vinyl purchases and we had four huge boxes of these very bags arrive at our back door this week in readiness for the big day.

After some moving around we did find a space for them but with the majority of our RSD titles still to arrive it is not clear at the moment where they are all going to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I didn’t help matters recently by ordering several king size boxes of One Direction mugs. We sell vast quantities of One Direction merchandise and it all started when we got one mug in for a lady who asked if we could get anything by the band for her daughter’s birthday.

It was such a success that she asked if we could get anything else and we sourced badges, stickers, stationery sets, earrings and t-shirts and from that word just seemed to spread quickly so that barely a day would go by with a horde of young girls coming in asking to see what we had.

Consequently I have a soft spot for a 1D mug and just as it looked like we would run out with no more in stock I saw that more stock had arrived and I may have got carried away making sure we would not run out again any time soon, especially as there were new designs too.

Given it is some time now since the band split up, I’ve no idea where this stock keeps coming from but I’m glad it does. A One Direction Record Store Day release is, of course, the dream and who knows one day it may still happen!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Avalanche we have a clear way of doing things on Record Store Day that has worked well over the years and on the first day we have all the stock behind the counter and serve people one at a time, pulling out the stock as they request it.

On the Sunday we then have one of each release on the counter and on the Monday we put what is left in the racks.

Since we moved to the Waverley Market one big difference has been that Record Store Day customers finish by early afternoon and then we have a normal busy Saturday after that, with many people in the centre unaware of what the day is about.

Regular customers who know they can turn up and get what they want without needing to queue in the morning will gradually appear during the afternoon and, of course, we then get a new batch of people on the Sunday who may have missed out on the day and heard we still have copies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I suspect this will be Avalanche’s biggest ever Record Store Day and it is not always easy to get the numbers right, but I’m happy we have good stock on all the things people will want so fingers crossed!