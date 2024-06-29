You’d better believe Sunak’s spin on 14 years of Tory rule isn’t working - Vladimir McTavish

The betting scandal is a particularly apt ending to fourteen years of rule by a party who regard government as a trip to the casino

A week from now we will have a new government, unless the polls have got it spectacularly wrong or unless the vote has been rigged by some gambling syndicate comprising the Conservatives’ campaign leader, the Secretary of State for Scotland, various random Tory candidates and half of the Metropolitan Police.

The betting scandal is a particularly apt ending to fourteen years of rule by a party who regard government as a trip to the casino.

So, as we approach the last five days of Tory rule, here’s a quick rundown of some of the highlights of the past decade and a half of self-serving, sleazy incompetence guising as the government of this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2010, David Cameron and Nick Clegg announce the dawn of a new politics as they launch their coalition government.

This leads to five years of the Conservatives totally ignoring the Lib Dems, and leaves Nick Clegg with lower popularity ratings than Harold Shipman.

In 2014, Cameron launches Project Fear to terrify the Scottish electorate into voting to stay in the UK, claiming an independent Scotland would not be a member of the EU 2015, and Cameron sweeps to power on the back of the Lib Dems becoming politically toxic due to their association with David Cameron.

He announces a referendum on membership of the EU and cranks Project Fear into action one more time. This time it doesn’t work and Scotland finds itself no longer a member of the EU, due to David Cameron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron resigns and Teresa May becomes Prime Minister. She vows that Brexit means Brexit, whatever that means. She calls a snap election in 2017 in which she only just manages to scrape past a Labour Party led by an unhinged zealot dressed like a geography teacher.

Stage sets fall apart when she addresses conference. She poses for a photo opportunity sitting behind the wheel of a driverless car, a perfect metaphor of her three years in office. Heading blindly off to nowhere with no-one in control.

Looking on aghast at this shambolic incompetence, we reckon we’ll never get a worse Prime Minister than this. How wrong we were.

Boris Johnson topples May and leads the Tories into the 2019 election after lying to the Queen and suspending parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the campaign he hides in a fridge to avoid talking to journalists but still wins by a landslide. He then embarks on a three-year binge of bluster, buffoonery and bare-faced lying until even his own party have had enough and he’s replaced by Liz Truss.

Truss sets off on a whirlwind six weeks of unbridled insanity during which she manages to tank the economy, bring the pound down to itself lowest ever level on the currency markets and kill the Queen.

As Truss is dragged out of Downing Street in a straitjacket, Rishi Sunak stands behind a lectern promising to “unite the country” and govern with “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.” OK, there might not have been much integrity or professionalism on show for the past 18 months, but he’s certainly united the country. Just not in the way he wanted.

Nobody could have predicted these events fourteen years ago, let alone bet on them happening.