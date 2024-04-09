Your views can transform Dalry - Angus Robertson

The Dalry Living Well Locally consultation has opened to allow the public to give their views

The initiative seeks to bolster the area’s established community, facilitating access to shops, schools and services through expanded walkways and enhanced cycling infrastructure. The blueprint envisions communal spaces enriched with natural elements and art, fostering environments where residents and visitors can thrive.

The proposal places a premium on public transport efficiency with strategies aimed at reducing transit times and upgrading infrastructure to improve the daily commute. Dalry Living Well Locally is part of the wider “Our Future Streets” strategy for the city, promoting a cohesive, environmentally friendly and inclusive urban landscape. It introduces the 20-minute neighbourhood concept for residents to access most daily needs within a short distance from their homes, thereby enhancing community well-being and sustainability.

Key to this vision is reducing through traffic and maintaining essential vehicle access while encouraging alternative modes of transport for the benefit of health and the environment. A proposed filtering system aims to redirect peak-hour traffic, balancing the needs of the community with urban mobility. This is a fantastic opportunity for building on Dalry’s successes and ensuring it continues to be a vibrant, community-focused area well-connected to the rest of the city.