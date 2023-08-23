News you can trust since 1873
Zelensky confident Ukraine will emerge from needless war victorious - Steve Cardownie

The Associated Press has reported that Russian air defence systems “thwarted four night-time Ukrainian drone attacks” as flights at several Moscow airports were suspended as a security precaution. This fits in with President Zelensky’s promise to take the war into the heart of Russia.
Steve Cardownie
By Steve Cardownie
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Local residents stand next to debris following thet drone attack in MoscowLocal residents stand next to debris following thet drone attack in Moscow
In another development British military intelligence has asserted that drone attacks against Russia “are likely being launched from inside Russian territory”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the bombing of an airbase 400 miles from the border with Ukraine by a Copter drone (according to the Russian defence ministry) could not have been launched from Ukraine as it does not have the range. “If true this adds weight to the assessment that some UAV attacks against Russian Military targets are being launched from inside Russian territory,” the MoD said.

In Ukraine rescuers continued to work over the weekend in the ruins and rubble of Chernihiv in the north of the country after it was hit by a Russian missile, killing seven and injuring more than 140 in an attack that was described by the United Nations as “appalling”.

So, the war goes on and Ukraine is still putting up fierce resistance to the invading Russian forces, but it is necessary to remind people that hostilities have not ceased. Media outlets are still reporting on the war, but inevitably other matters sometimes take precedence, and the invasion is pushed to one side.

However, President Zelensky is doing his international rounds to acquire the necessary military hardware to bolster Ukraine’s armed forces with some degree of success and is confident that his country will emerge from this needless war victorious and intact.

