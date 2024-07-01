Concerns over jogging in public places

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As more people take to running in main shopping districts, the impact on shoppers and the potential for accidents have become pressing issues.

Jogging in bustling shopping areas during peak hours raises concerns about safety, legality, and the need for regulation. Take Princes Street on a busy Thursday or Saturday afternoon, any day or time in fact, you will see joggers running the streets.

Joggers weaving through crowded streets pose a risk to pedestrians, who may be caught off guard by their sudden movements. The risk of collisions increases during busy afternoon hours when foot traffic is at its peak. This raises questions about the legality and appropriateness of jogging in such areas at these times.

Should jogging be restricted during peak shopping hours to minimize disruptions and ensure safety? Implementing designated times or specific zones for joggers could help balance the needs of runners, commuters and shoppers.

The uniform appearance of some joggers, often seen wearing similar colours and outfits, suggests some might be actors or promotional staff for major retailers, blending exercise with marketing tactics, which poses questions about the organisation's stance on Health & Safety.