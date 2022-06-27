Cost of living crisis - your views online

Gareth Fox

So use money that is supposed to be for easing the cost of living crisis to increase wages that will eventually make the cost of living worse for many others - 1970's here we come.

George Russell

An absolute disgrace, but that is typical thinking from the SNP. Don’t bother about the people they are supposed to represent, just the favoured few.

Alexander Duncan

Westminster and the Tories bale out the SNP again.

Dianne Davidsoon

Buying sector votes.

Graeme Clark

It's time Scotland became an independent nation, instead of receiving pocket-money (our own money) from the Chancellor.

Kevin Black

Keep us under her contro! That money is for everyone, not for pay rises while we pay extortionate prices as the cost of living rises. They seem to be in a totally different world from the rest of Scotland – we will be paying for their mistakes for years to come.

Guy Mitchell

Does the cost of living crisis only affect public sector workers?

Gordon Devlin

Kate “Trainee Accountant” Forbes underwhelms once again with paucity of ideas and re-tarmacing the well trodden path.

Graeme Moir

What are they going to do next year if they raise public sector pay? That will be another £41 million cut from councils next year before they even start the annual £300 million SNP austerity cuts.

Andrew Pitkeathly

Good job you were given all this money from London. If we try for independence, where will we get this kind of money?

Maria Laverty

Sweeteners for votes.

Helen Gauld

Is the £41m not ring fenced? Using it for wages was not its original purpose. I expect some will also go to a referendum budget, we won't see a penny of it. Surely Westminster can step in and demand it is spent on those in society that need it, eg reducing energy bills, offsetting tax on fuel, subsidising business rates, the list is endless, but SNP will use the money meant for the people to plug a gap in their budget for salaries.

Fiona McAllister

The money is for everyone, not just the public sector. The private sector is suffering just as badly. That’s as bad as saying only people with red hair will get help, so maybe that was her second idea.

Owen Oneill

This is not first time money has been used for other things rather than what it was meant for.

Morris Oxford

SNP – "For the few, not the many."

Murray Shanks

SNP to increase pay for public sector workers. Somehow the mouth breathers think this is a negative story. Similarly, people seem to fail to understand the link between unions striking for better pay, which will force private companies to increase pay. Public sector pay increases help us all.

Graham Senior

Oh dear - £41m is a drop in the ocean to give all public sector workers the pay rise they need and deserve.

Scott Smyth

This was meant for the poorest.

Robert McGarrie

What about the rest of us? It’s not all about the public sector.

By-election results

By-election losses ‘monumental and humiliating’ says Nicola Sturgeon

John Wardlaw

Mid term results always go against the government of the time. Nothing different here. Sturgeon wants Boris gone because he had the measure of her.

Pauline Downie

I'm more interested in what you are going to do to Patrick Grady and Ian Blackford, FM.

Warren Burrows

I genuinely do not understand why the SNP are so keen to see the removal of BJ. He is, by far, their best argument for independence. Remove BJ and Sturgeon can no longer blame him for everything, including her own monumental failures, her own cover ups, her party's sexual indiscretions etc.

Robert Mcneill

Yes, bad news for Boris. Not understanding why Nicola need to spout forth, unless it’s to divert attention away from Blackford.

Peter Anderson

Do you want to be run by Westminster or Holyrood?

