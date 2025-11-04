Despite the King's actions, questions over Andrew are not going away

The King's decision to remove his brother's titles and force him out of his rent-free Windsor mansion was dramatic - but it won't make the questions about Andrew's involvement with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein go away.

Indeed, following publication of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, pressure is now mounting for Andrew to co-operate with investigators and agree to appear before a congressional committee in the United States to tell them what he knows about Epstein.

Andrew, it is worth remembering, paid Ms Giuffre a reported £12 million out-of-court settlement to prevent a civil trial over her claims he abused her. Andrew has denied all the allegations against him.

Andrew pays no rent for his current home at Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Arguably the King should have taken action against his brother a long time ago.

The character formerly known as Prince Andrew has been an embarrassment to the royal family for years.

Charles' main concern appears to be about safeguarding the monarchy as an institution and his decision to act came only after he had been heckled by a protester, during a visit to Lichfield in the West Midlands last week, about how long he had known about Andrew's continued association with Epstein.

He took this as a sign of the public mood and wanted to show he had listened.

But however upset Andrew might be at losing his royal trappings, the anti-monarchy group Republic is right to point out that being required to use his own name and move from one mansion to another will not be regarded by most people as any real punishment.

And that highlights another aspect of this affair - the finances around the royal family.

Andrew's current home, the 30-room Royal Lodge at Windsor, is part of the Crown Estate, but he pays a peppercorn rent.

His new home will not be taxpayer-funded, but provided by the King on the royal family's vast Sandringham estate in Norfolk

.But this kind of privilege does not fit with today's society where most people are feeling squeezed by the cost of living crisis and the number relying on food banks keeps increasing.

Whatever Charles does, it is difficult to see how the Andrew affair will disappear - and it is undermining the monarchy at every turn.