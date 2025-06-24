Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear installations has increased the prospect of the Middle East conflict escalating out of control.

Despite his declared ambition to be remembered as a "peacemaker and unifier" and his insistence he does not want America to be embroiled in foreign wars, the US president succumbed to the persuasion of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and launched the unprecedented attack on Iran in a bid to destroy its potential to build nuclear weapons.

No-one yet knows whether President Trump's claim to have "completely and totally obliterated" the sites at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz is correct.

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation, flanked by vice president JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Picture: Carlos Barria/ AFP via Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But following the attacks by B2 stealth bombers dropping “bunker-buster” bombs, retaliation by the Iranian regime is inevitable - possibly targeting US bases in the region or closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital sea passage which one-fifth of the world's oil exports are shipped through. There are fears that could lead to oil price rises and a global recession.

It’s not clear that President Trump has public support for his action. A Washington Post poll ahead of the bombing found 45 per cent opposed military strikes, with 25 per cent in support - in marked contrast with the strong public backing for America’s previous foreign military adventures in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The UK was not involved in the US action - the Americans chose to fly the mission from their base in Guam rather than ask to use the British base in Diego Garcia. But Britain and other western countries are nevertheless US allies and could also be targeted in the retaliation.

United Nations secretary general, António Guterres has described the US attack as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to international peace and security, saying it was crucial to avoid a "spiral of chaos". He said: "There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control, with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region and the world."

And meanwhile the terrible suffering of the people of Gaza at the hands of the Israeli regime continues.

Donald Trump may see the US operation against Iran as “one and done” but history suggests conflicts in the Middle East usually have widespread repercussions and long-lasting consequences. The world waits anxiously.