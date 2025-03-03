Don't ignore East Calder residents in debate over local health care

Gregor Poynton MP, Dame Jackie Baillie MSP and Foysol Choudhury MSP meet at Holyrood to discuss the need for a new Health Centre in East Calder.

Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton has written to NHS Lothian urging health bosses to allow locals a say on their Health Centre.

The East Calder Health Centre Campaign Group are pushing to have a new facility built to serve their ever expanding local population. £400,000 is required to pay for the initial design phase and complete the business case to put in place all the money required for a new medical centre, but so far the Scottish Government haven’t stepped forward to provide the funding.

Gregor Poynton MP has been a long standing backer of the group having seen first-hand the issues facing the practice. Last week he met with colleagues Foysol Choudhury MSP and Scottish Labour Deputy Leader, Dame Jackie Baillie in the Scottish Parliament to update them on the work of the campaign group and to urge them to keep up pressure in Holyrood.

NHS Lothian are due to meet the Scottish Government to discuss the matter and Poynton says campaigners should get to express their views on the matter.

Commenting, Gregor said: “It is only right that those who rely on the Health Centre have a say on what happens with it moving forward. It is clear the existing facility has seen better days – it was after all built in the 1970s, and as more and more young families move to the area the demands on it are only going to increase.

"By 2028 it is expected to be catering for around 4 x the number of patients it was originally built for! The Campaign Group are doing a brilliant job fighting to try and make sure residents can still get the health care they need, and NHS Lothian and the Scottish Government should listen to their experiences and take on board their informed opinions.

"I have written to both NHS Lothian and Neil Gray MSP, Secretary for Health and Social Care urging them to allow two members of the Campaign Group to attend any meeting about the future of the East Calder Health Centre. The residents of East Calder deserve to be heard, and they deserve a Health Centre that is fit for purpose.

"The SNP Scottish Government have nowhere to hide here. The recent Labour budget provided them with an additional £5.2 billion, so let’s be clear; the funds are there to deliver for local communities like this one.”