Don’t leave your final wishes to chance with a DIY will - Dorothy Kellas
Your last will and testament may be the most important document you ever make, outlining the division of assets between the persons you wish to benefit.
Many are talking about wills at the moment, and it is never too early to start thinking about what
happens with your assets when you pass away – particularly if you haven’t already made any plans.
Without a properly prepared will, the division of your estate would be determined by statute, in
accordance with intestacy rules. But, through that process, the division of assets may not pan out
how you’d expect, or like, it to. The underlying legislation was first introduced during the 1960s and,
although designed to be fair, your own idea of fairness may differ, and society has evolved
significantly in the decades since.
Unmarried partners, for example, are not as well protected as spouses or civil partners by current
Scottish succession law. Conversely, a spouse you have separated from, but not yet legally divorced,
could have a significant claim on your estate if the appropriate steps have not been taken.
Aspects of the law are currently subject to consultation, and many are keen to see changes to the
succession rights of cohabitants. In the meantime, you need a will to clearly state your wishes.
Understandably, death is a difficult subject for families to discuss. However, disputes or resentment
between the beneficiaries of a will can be equally upsetting. It is far more powerful for recipients to
hear someone’s intentions directly, rather than it being delivered by a solicitor who might be a
stranger to them.
In instances where the division of assets doesn’t follow the norm, have the discussion with loved
ones while you can. In these cases especially, the precise wording of your will is crucial. You might
think it is plain English, but we can’t go back and double-check what you meant if interpreted
differently. Solicitors use specific language for a reason, to avoid any ambiguity or uncertainty, and
also to ensure the law is applied correctly.
More generally, if your will is not set up properly it can be hugely problematic further down the line.
Be very wary of any free-to-download templates or DIY kits. Often these will be made in accordance
with English law. Some websites even advise that you could, in theory, write your will on scrap paper
– but this is a terrible idea.
Many people still think about wills as a once-in-a-lifetime task, or a requirement for later life, but we
never know when it could be needed. If you set one up today, it can always be reviewed and
amended if circumstances change. Through regular discussion with legal experts, you can also keep
on top of any considerations like inheritance tax, which may impact the outcome.
Scottish courts regularly see disagreements about wills for a range of reasons, however, with
thorough preparation the stress and strain that puts on families can be avoided. If you can, try to
talk to loved ones about your wishes while you still have plenty of time.
Dorothy Kellas, private client partner at full-service legal firm Gilson Gray