East Calder locals let down and locked out by SNP Government’s constant need for secrecy

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston Constituency has hit out at the Scottish Government and the SNP ‘s Angela Constance for turning their backs on local residents, in the fight to deliver a much-needed new medical centre to East Calder.

The existing 1970s building is creaking under the pressure as it is asked to cater for nearly four times the number of patients it was originally intended for, and the East Calder Health Centre Campaign Group are pushing to have a new premises built to serve the ever-expanding local population.

£400,000 is required to pay for the initial design phase and complete the business case to put in place all the money required for a new medical centre, but so far, the Scottish Government haven’t stepped forward to provide the funding. With a meeting planned between themselves and NHS Lothian to discuss the situation, Mr Poynton wrote to Neil Gray MSP, the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, and the health body, calling for two members of the campaign group to be invited to participate in the discussions, to put forward local views and explain the challenges facing the community.

However, Mr Gray has rejected that request stating: “I appreciate that you have expressed an interest in delegates from the Campaign Group attending the upcoming meeting with NHS Lothian, however, it is important that my officials are able to have free and frank conversations with the Board on infrastructure and budgetary matters both in relation to East Calder Health Centre and beyond."

Gregor Poynton MP with campaigners outside the current East Calder Medical Practice building which is no longer fit for purpose.

Commenting Gregor Poynton MP said: “I am shocked that the SNP government aren’t interested in hearing local opinions on this issue. The experiences of those who rely on the Health Centre for vital medical support should be central to any decisions on the building moving forward. It is also a pity the SNP insists on being so secretive in their dealings, but I guess we should be used to that by now.

“What disappoints me most of all is that Angela Constance MSP has turned her back again on East Calder residents instead of working collaboratively in support of the campaign groups aims. Surely if she had thrown her weight behind the calls from the campaign group for inclusion in these upcoming meetings, then her Cabinet colleague Mr Gray would have had to have seen sense and invited 2 of the committee to the meeting. Just last month Angela Constance publicly called on Mr Gray and NHS Lothian to work with campaigners to find a solution. How does this decision indicate that is happening?

“I was hoping we could put cross-party differences to one side to unite and support local residents on this matter, as it is clear that the current health centre in East Calder is no longer fit for purpose however, the fact she won’t even do me the courtesy of replying to my correspondence on this tells its own story. I will continue to do all I can on this matter and push the SNP Government to see sense and find the funds needed to get the ball moving on this. Let’s not forget the funds are there - the Labour budget provided them with an additional £5.2 billion, so there is no need for communities like the one in East Calder being forced to settle for second best.”

A spokesperson for the East Calder Health Centre Campaign Group said: “We are very disappointed at this response. Given previous promises by NHS Lothian to be transparent in the process, by excluding the very people this conversation is about means it cannot be a fully frank conversation and continues to allow NHS Lothian to deflect from the real issues.”