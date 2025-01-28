Edinburgh visitor levy: Threats remain despite final go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been talked about for more than a decade, but now it's really happening.

The final go-ahead for a tourist tax in Edinburgh was given by a special meeting of the full council on Friday and the new 5 per cent visitor levy on overnight accommodation will come into force from July 24 next year - an 18-month lead-in time, as required by the legislation.

Edinburgh pushed hard for councils to be given the power to introduce such a levy and will now be the first place to bring one in, with other authorities keen to follow.

The tourist tax will come into force from July 24, 2026. Picture – stock.adobe.com

Surveys conducted for the council found city residents and even visitors in favour of the move. Hotels, hospitality businesses and tourism organisations were not so keen and some are still vehemently opposed, but many have resigned themselves to what seemed inevitable and say they want to make it work.

The most controversial aspect of the levy is now what the money will be spent on. It is expected to bring in £100 million in the first three years and then up to £50m a year thereafter.

The legislation lays down it must be reinvested in services and facilities largely used by tourists and business visitors, though guidance seems to have widened that to mean the revenue must be used to support the visitor economy, but can benefit residents too.

Edinburgh plans to put some of the money - though not enough, according to some councillors - into building more affordable homes since low-paid workers in the hospitality sector struggle to find accommodation in the city.

Other areas which could receive funding include services and infrastructure like street cleaning, improved lighting, sett replacement and pedestrianisation, as well as support for the local arts and culture sector and tourism marketing.

The visitor levy is a valuable new source of income for Edinburgh, which is the lowest-funded council in Scotland per head of population and it has the potential to make a big difference to the city.

But two threats remain. Amid the anticipation of the benefits ahead lurk fears about possible legal challenges which could delay or derail the plans. And longer term - and despite promises on the issue - there is the worry that central government funding will be reduced because of the money being raised by the visitor levy.