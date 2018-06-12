Euan McGrory: Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has lost touch with its roots

Gathering for the Bells at the Tron Kirk with a hip flask. First footing the neighbours with a lump of coal.

Edinburgh can rightly claim to be the home of Hogmanay - but what now happens in the city centre on New Year’s Eve bears little resemblance to the Capital’s traditional celebrations.

There is no doubt the Street Party has been a huge economic success for Edinburgh and Scotland. It is the centrepiece of celebrations that attract tourists spending an estimated £40 million a year.

But event organisers Underbelly are right to say the city has fallen out of love with it. To many Edinburgh residents, it holds precious little appeal - in fact the majority give the Street Party a pretty wide berth. Either they have done it and don’t see the need to go back - or see it as little more than a drunken rabble.

Today’s event has lost touch with its roots as an authentic gathering on the cobbles of the Royal Mile.

The attempt to reconnect with the people of Edinburgh has to be welcomed. The suggestion of more family-friendly events earlier in the evening is sure to be popular.

And around midnight how about a concert in the newly refurbished Leith Theatre?