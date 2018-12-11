Euan McGrory: Would you swap living in Edinburgh for anywhere else in the world?

If you could live anywhere at all in the world where would it be?

How about Tromso in Norway with breathtakingly beautiful fjords, regular sightings of the Northern Lights and in a country often ranked one of the happiest in the world?

If sunshine is your thing you might fancy Sydney, in Australia, with its iconic Bondi Beach, or for cultural buzz New York and Paris tick a lot of boxes.

Or what about Queenstown in New Zealand where you are surrounded by the stunning countryside where Lord of the Rings was filmed?

I wonder how many of you are already thinking what I’m thinking... It would be great to visit any or all of these places, but, given the chance, I would swap Edinburgh for any of them.

Today we publish the result of the Sustainable Cities Index 2018 published by the global consultancy Arcadis which rates Edinburgh as the most ‘liveable’ city in the world.

Of course Edinburgh has its faults and problems. For a start, it is hardly warm outside just now - and it is becomingly an increasingly expensive, especially if you are looking to buy a home.

But as a place to live it really is hard to beat. For the vast majority of us, the city is a beautiful, relatively safe place, with countless opportunities for work, rest and play.