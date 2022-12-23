Falling concert ticket sales- your views online

Erica Linklater-McLennan

People are not vibing with a cost of living crisis! Your music is brilliant Lewis and I’m sure people are happy to support you in other ways during these tough times.

George Bathgate

In these tough times it’s time that ticket prices for concerts are reduced. Gone are the days when the tickets were £20, now they too expensive. Remember, it’s the public that got them where they are today.

Cb Thomson

Brilliant singer songwriter. However, you may consider doing your fans a favour and lowering the price. Really tough times for all of us, but we music lovers still love music.

Claire A A Eadie

Money is tight, people need to know they are going to get value for money if they pay for a ticket. Maybe you aren't meant to be playing 17k venues?

David Thorburn

Berlin is the go to destination for radical and bohemian tastes. Sort of works both ways, as Lewis is finding out.

Karen Watt

Striking concerts now!

Jeff Bruce

The bubble has burst. All things considered, shows are too expensive.

Robert Solway

Ticket sales are going well everywhere apart from Berlin, Germany. Musicians are entertainers who make their money touring, little money is made from streaming, so touring and gigging is what pays now. From the ticket price, the venue , security, management, promoters, support staff for the performance, light and sound, other musicians on stage with performer also any support acts all need paid. For a few pounds you can watch an up and coming or local band, the bigger the star the more expensive the production. It's a choice to make if you support the artist at whatever level.

Lyndsey Little

A lot of people are just trying to survive and don’t have money for frivolous things. Your music is fab and after Christmas things will hopefully get easier.

Christopher Christie

Tough times. Entertainment is one of the first cutbacks. Make it free and you'll fill the place.

Tburd Park

The good people of Berlin like non-dreary music!

Gary Farmer

Berliners like Techno.

David Colman

Concerts are too expensive, then you add parking at venues – it’s mad, then a drink. I was at the Armadillo in Glasgow recently. Two drinks cost £20 – out of order.

Edinburgh roads

Campaigners form human shield against drivers flouting rules at 'lawless' Leith Walk junction

John Hewit

I wouldn't call it "staggering entitlement", maybe it's just not understanding the stupid decision to ban a left turn and instead make drivers go all the way round Picardy Place and then turn right into London Road. Its not surprising the don’t agree with it when it makes no sense.

Billy McKirdy

And here we go again, entitled drivers expecting the rules don’t apply to them. Respect to these good Samaritans upholding the law, keep up the good work.

Stuart McClelland

These people do realise cars, cyclists, motorcyclists etc can legally turn right on to this junction when coming down towards Leith Walk? Seems a bit of a risky game of chicken to me, but each to their own. The issue is poor design. There is no left turn all the way up Leith Walk. All traffic is forced on to a poorly designed, poorly lit, poorly signed and poorly marked roundabout. That doesn't excuse flouting the law, but directing anger solely at road users is misplaced.

Graeme Robertson

So what happens when the traffic is directed round the Picardy Place roundabout to exit to the right across the tram lines and into London Road? Are these folk still going to stand there? And of course there is a proper pedestrian crossing just a few yards along London Road that people can use safely.

Will Caola

It’s clearly a dangerous area and the current signs aren’t working. Perhaps motorists are bad people. Or maybe the area needs an intelligent interactive design check. And maybe people shouldn’t put up signs that aren’t going to work cognitively, when doing so in effect puts people’s lives at risk.

Stuart Young

Aye, standing in the middle of a junction that’s been closed for no actual reason is a great idea. Wait till some halfwit on a bike takes you clean out.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

