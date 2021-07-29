Fringe chiefs face backlash from street performers over pop-up bar plans for The Mound - your views online

Free Fringe shows have been staged on The Mound precinct by performers for decades.

Fringe venues

Fringe chiefs face backlash from street performers over pop-up bar plans for The Mound

Corinna Proud

There's kind of enough places in Edinburgh to drink. More than enough you would say. How is it healthy to have more? I'm all for choice but, I was going past the gin place on the Waverly Mall before lunch time.

Lisa Cairns

Can we stop having pop ups from multinational companies please and give our financial support to the locally run businesses?

Richard Stewart

It’s 2021. If Edinburgh wishes to remain a diverse modern global city, it should welcome such world famous businesses and reap the rewards.

Saira Lucas

Rather a pop-up Johnny Walker bar than another street performer repeating the same show I’ve seen since the 80s.

Diane Jeffrey

Need something good for the kids to do, not a other drinking place.

Yvonne Inglis

Too many pubs and clubs in Edinburgh without adding any more. Why not do something for the kids or the lonely older generation for a change?

Ozzy Medcalf

Like there's not enough places to get drunk in the city already? Not like JW are a small local business is it? If they want to be seen - put up some art, or sponsor some performers. Why do we need more help to have our streets roaming with drunken idiots? We do quite well already thankyou.

Climate change

Wildfires raging in North America show why Edinburgh's new cycle lanes are important, says Steve Cardownie

Ruth Durie

Credit where it is due: we've had a week of extreme weather events - fires and extreme heat in not the usual places in the US and Canada; floods in China and Germany. These should be 1 in 100 year events. There cannot be much doubt the climate crisis is very real here, and getting worse. There will always be those who want to stick their heads in the sand, even when change would in some cases actually be easier, but we just can't afford to listen to them now. Business as usual is clearly not working.

David Carnegie

Wow! So putting up bollards, causing congestion and slower bus services will solve forest fires in the US! Here’s me thinking they only cured Covid!

Jan McGennisken

Australia is having to send 50 of our specialist fire fighters to help the exhausted Canadian fire crews. They are taking a fire bombing aircraft with them. These fires can cover ground the whole size of Scotland, so it is important that each country does cut down on pollution that is causing our planet to get warmer. If it means riding more bikes, that is a huge help!

Ken Johnston

Maybe the USA should start doing things to save the planet. Like stop buying 5-litre gas guzzling trucks, stop using airplanes and cars and start building planet-saving public transport. The American dream is turning into the world's nightmare.

Martin Allan

Really that's a bit of a leap, free public transport would be a better example.

Covid Scotland

Jason Leitch warns of a 'winter fourth wave' ahead

David Black

Interesting turn of phrase by Sturgeon yesterday and I have to say I agree with her, that the anti- vaccination muppets spreading lies about the vaccines are being "anti-social". Well anti-social behaviour is a crime Nicola, so I suggest you charge some of them.

Ali Baba

Of course Covid isn't going away. It will continue to mutate and produce new strains all the time, like flu, so there will be continual waves. And yes I know it’s more serious than flu, but what else can we do but continue to vaccinate? Can't keep locking down forever.

Atholl Cunningham

It 'll never go away and unfortunately we need to live with it. If that means getting booster vaccinations in the winter, then so be it.

James Stapleton

Centre Parcs on holiday near Penrith. What pandemic?! 99 per cent of people mixing and not wearing masks. They think it's all over.

Hugh Kelso

He's had his 15 minutes of fame, and like the rest of the Covid doomsayers, he's reluctant to let go. Covid is here to stay, we need to learn to live with it. If that means boosters, so be it. You can't close the country down every six months.

Bri Forsyth