Gorgie City Farm: There is real hope it can be saved – Angus Robertson

Gorgie City Farm staff have been overwhelmed by the public response to the news of the closure. Picture: Ian Gerogeson

Congratulations to the staff of Gorgie City Farm who have been working so hard to save the much loved Edinburgh institution.

Since the shock recent closure announcement and the arrival of the liquidators, major efforts have been under way to maintain an Edinburgh community farm as a new venture.

Staff and campaigners say they have been overwhelmed by the public response with thousands of donations and declarations of support. Edinburgh Council says there are “credible charities” who are interested in taking over the farm, which is hugely encouraging.

Having attracted 200,000 visitors a year and provided such a valuable opportunity for volunteers with additional learning needs, there is a massive public interest in finding a new basis to keep the old ethos and spirit of the farm going into the future. Questions will be asked about how such a well-supported institution as Gorgie City Farm could repeatedly run into financial difficulties. It can’t happen again.

Things have been difficult in the past, with public appeals aimed at keeping the facility open. It’s tricky for all charities to secure financial support, but with the level of public support and goodwill a new management team must be able to get top advice. Hannah Ryan and all of the 23 staff who worked at Gorgie City Farm should receive every public and private sector support possible.