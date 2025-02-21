Gregor Poynton MP calls for a new direction for Scotland's public services

Speaking at the opening day of the Scottish Labour Party Conference in Glasgow, Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency delivered a speech calling for urgent reform and investment in Scotland’s public services, which he described as being in crisis after nearly two decades of SNP rule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Poynton MP said:

"The last time I spoke at this podium, it was as a candidate. Today, it is an honour to stand here as the MP for Livingston – a privilege I will never take for granted.

“Our public services are the beating heart of our communities, and under this UK Labour government, we’re finally seeing the investment and reform they deserve. In just seven months, Labour has delivered 2 million extra GP appointments in England—a promise made, and a promise delivered. Imagine what a new direction could mean for Scotland’s NHS, where 1 in 3 people are stuck on waiting lists. Only a Scottish Labour government under Anas Sarwar’s leadership can fix this crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Poynton MP speaking at the Scottish Labour Party conference in Glasgow at the SEC.

“But it’s not just our NHS. Our education system—once the envy of the world—is in decline. Attainment rates are down across the board, with children from the poorest backgrounds suffering the most. The SNP’s response? To pull Scotland out of international league tables in the hope that no one would notice. Meanwhile, even the Tories have managed to improve schools in England better than the SNP has in Scotland.

“And what has the SNP done with the biggest budgetary settlement in the history of devolution? Locally, East Calder still desperately needs a new medical centre, St John’s Hospital faces chronic delays in patient discharge, and the so-called National Care Service has become a multi-million-pound shambles. The SNP has been in government for nearly two decades—can anyone name three public services that have actually improved in that time? Silence speaks volumes.

“In 2026, they will ask for another five years to ‘fix’ the problems they created. But just being a little better than their last leader isn’t good enough. It’s time for a new direction. It’s time for a Scottish Labour government."

Gregor Poynton MP vowed to continue fighting for better public services for the Livingston constituency and across Scotland, urging voters to back Scottish Labour in the 2026 election to provide a new direction for Scotland.