Gregor Poynton MP condemns plan to evict disabled veterans from Linburn estate

Gregor Poynton, Labour MP for Livingston, has condemned as “completely unacceptable” a decision by Sight Scotland Veterans to evict disabled veterans and other vulnerable residents from the charity’s Linburn Estate in West Lothian.

The charity has informed 27 residents that they must vacate their homes within a year as it prepares to sell the land to developers in a bid to stem financial losses. Many residents, including seven visually impaired veterans, believed they had homes for life on the estate.

Following a visit to Linburn on 6 June, Mr Poynton said: “These are some of our most vulnerable citizens, disabled veterans who have served our country, and others with significant support needs. The idea that they could be left homeless because of a charity’s financial difficulties is completely unacceptable.”

Mr Poynton has written to the Scottish Government’s Veterans Minister, urging intervention to protect residents and secure the estate’s future. He is also seeking urgent talks with Sight Scotland Veterans to explore alternatives to eviction.

Gregor Poynton MP with the Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey MP on a visit to the Linburn Estate.

“Many residents thought they had permanent homes, and now they face being forced out within a year into a housing market already under severe pressure,” Mr Poynton said. “With more than 10,000 people on West Lothian’s housing waiting list, including over 1,200 homeless cases, where exactly are these vulnerable residents supposed to go?”

Mr Poynton has backed West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick’s call for the plans to be abandoned and has written to all affected residents to reassure them of his continued support.

“I will not stop fighting for these residents,” Mr Poynton added. “No one should face eviction from what they believed was their permanent home, especially not those who have served our country.”

Sight Scotland Veterans, formerly known as Scottish War Blinded, said the decision followed losses of more than £18 million over four years, with the Linburn Estate alone accounting for almost £1 million of that. The charity’s reserves have declined from £61.8 million in 2020 to £46.5 million this year.

Mr Poynton said: “The charity’s financial difficulties must not be allowed to create a housing crisis for disabled veterans and other vulnerable residents. I am calling for urgent Scottish Government and charitable sector action to find a solution that protects these homes.”