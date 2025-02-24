Gregor Poynton MP for Livingston Constituency says UK is stepping up support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Putin’s illegal invasion

As we mark the third anniversary of Russia’s illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine, on Monday 24 February, Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency outlined how the UK was stepping up support for Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.

Three years since the start of the invasion, Gregor Poynton MP added it was important to take time to reflect on the sacrifices felt by Ukrainians in defence of their country.

They also thanked the charities, local organisations and people in the Livingston constituency and across the UK who have opened up their homes to Ukrainians and worked to support those displaced by the conflict.

Gregor Poynton MP explained how Labour in government was ‘stepping up support for Ukraine in 2025, demonstrating our commitment stays ironclad’. This has included a new package of support to provide key military equipment, as well as an industrial treaty worth £3.5 billion to increase the production of military hardware.

Gregor Poynton MP speaking in the UK Parliament.

Following the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Ukraine, the UK signed a historic 100-year partnership with Ukraine that break down barriers to trade, nurture cultural links and bolster military collaboration. Labour’s support for Ukraine is a key focus of its approach to national security, the foundation for its Plan for Change, and is ensuring Britain is secure at home and strong abroad.

Gregor Poynton MP for Livingston constituency said:

"Under this Labour government, the UK is stepping up support for Ukraine.

“As we mark the third anniversary of Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine, it is important to remember the sacrifices Ukrainians have been forced to make and to thank those in the Livingston constituency and across the UK who have worked to support those displaced by the war.

“I’ve raised the plight of Ukraine in Parliament several times and supported constituents with links to Ukraine to help bring their loved ones to safety in the UK. Like this Government, I’ll stand with Ukraine as long as it takes and remain steadfast in my solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s aggression.

“Since the election, the Labour government has stepped up and sped up support for Ukraine, boosting military assistance and announcing a new 100-year partnership. Our ironclad commitment to Ukraine is a clear demonstration of our work to secure the foundations for our Plan for Change, ensuring Britain is secure at home and strong abroad."