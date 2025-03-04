Gregor Poynton MP: It is time to light the fuse on new firework measures

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston Constituency, is urging the West Lothian Community Safety Partnership do more to curb the antisocial use of fireworks.

New research has revealed that 85% of residents in West Lothian want the sale of them banned entirely. 232 of 272 people who responded to a recent survey, commissioned by the Member of Parliament, have had enough, and want to see the sale of pyrotechnics outlawed.

Just under half would be keen on the introduction of restrictions on the times at which fireworks could be used, whilst 129 respondents felt that they should only be available to be purchased by licensed operators or for use on organised public displays.

The Community Safety Partnership resisted calls to enforce a Firework Control Zone (FCZ) last year, however it a range of concerns still exist within the community regarding this issue.

Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP said: “It is clear that many people in my constituency have had enough of fireworks altogether. Whilst an outright ban might be a step too far, I think it is important we listen to the feedback from this survey and take on board the views of residents. The figures here underline the fact that many people are unhappy with the measures, or lack of them that are currently in place.

“I have heard first-hand from residents about how they, their loved ones and their pets have been negatively impacted by the misuse of fireworks, and I think it is about time we did more to tackle the problems that crop up annually, particularly in and around every November.

“I have written to the Community Safety Partnership, urging them to review their existing provisions in relation to the measures around the sale and use of fireworks.

“During our previous dialogue they confirmed they meet regularly and review matters arising relating to anti-social behaviour, to collate information to inform future decision making.

“Given that, I hope they will take the findings from this research on board, and reconsider the introduction of a Firework Control Zone (FCZ) ahead of Bonfire Night this year.

“I appreciate that the Community Safety Partnership already employs a range of preventative measures, such as education inputs to schools, engaging with young people using diversionary activities and working with local community groups. I also acknowledge the efforts of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who carry out enforcement activities, and that Trading Standards officers visit every licensed retailer in West Lothian selling or supplying fireworks.

“However, I think it is vital we explore every avenue regarding this to ensure everyone can enjoy the November celebrations safely and make sure that no one in the Livingston constituency finds themselves inconvenienced or put at risk by the anti-social use of fireworks.”