Gregor Poynton MP joins dozens of other Labour MPs and hundreds of fathers in supporting national campaign for increased paternity leave

Today, the national campaign group The Dad Shift is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of Labour’s introduction of Statutory Paternity Leave, which new research shows has benefitted 4 million babies across the UK.

Despite the benefits from the introduction of Statutory Paternity Leave, regional data from the Dad Shift suggests that uptake in Scotland is shockingly low, with less than 1% of dads taking more than 2 weeks with their newborns.

Self-employed fathers have been missing out on even the two weeks leave given to employed dads.

The Dad Shift is campaigning to change that, by working with MPs to support increased Statutory Paternity Leave in Government and in their constituencies.

The Dad Shift UK campaign logo

Gregor Poynton MP for Livingston has joined national support for the campaign saying: “By increasing statutory paternity leave, we can give fathers the necessary support to play an active role in their family life. I’m looking forward to supporting this campaign by hosting a future event in the Livingston constituency where I can hear directly from fathers about the support they need. I’m committed to working with Government to stand up for dads in my constituency and across the UK.”

To mark the 22nd anniversary of Labour’s introduction of Statutory Paternity Leave, The Dad Shift has released fresh polling of a representative sample of the British public showing how attitudes have been changing in Scotland:

82% agree that “a good father is actively involved in childcare as well as providing for and protecting his family”.

75% agree or strongly agree that fathers these days want to be a bigger part of their children’s lives.

83% agree or strongly agree that giving fathers a decent amount of properly paid paternity leave is good for families and good for the country as well.